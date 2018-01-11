Quincy officials continue to tackle Emerald Ash Borer

Another step forward to limit the impact of the emerald ash borer in Quincy.

Bids to remove 77 ash trees in Quincy came in at $10,000, that's less than what it cost to take down 55 trees last year. The city developed an EAB treatment plan in 2014 which required treating some trees and removing others.

"Certainly trees do a great job of sucking up C02," Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said. "That's why we've been a tree city USA for the last 30 years and I think that's why we'll continue that because it adds so much to the quality of life for the residents of the city."

Council still needs to approve the bids.

The city is also exploring a multi-year deal on treatment plans to see if it will save money in the long run. Experts say trees need to continue to receive treatment for at least 10 years after the first treatment.