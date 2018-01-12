Illinois could start regulating sports betting - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois could start regulating sports betting

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Video gaming machine Video gaming machine
Slot machines Slot machines
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois is one of 18 states most likely to introduce bills to regulate sports betting, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

Tanner Freiburg, president of Max-A-Millions said sports betting is something they would take advantage of if given the opportunity.

"Certainly, we'd taken advantage if it was a local opportunity to do that," he said. "However, I see most of it as being done online."

Freiburg added it could open up new doors to different clientelee.

"There'd be more products and more opportunities for people to gamble. It's a whole different clientel when it comes to sports betting than slot machines."

Freiburg says it would be easier for the state to regulate online sports betting because they could regulate from one site.

Iowa is another state listed in the report as likely to introduce a bill for sports betting.

However, Missouri is not.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.