Illinois could start regulating sports betting

Illinois is one of 18 states most likely to introduce bills to regulate sports betting, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

Tanner Freiburg, president of Max-A-Millions said sports betting is something they would take advantage of if given the opportunity.

"Certainly, we'd taken advantage if it was a local opportunity to do that," he said. "However, I see most of it as being done online."

Freiburg added it could open up new doors to different clientelee.

"There'd be more products and more opportunities for people to gamble. It's a whole different clientel when it comes to sports betting than slot machines."

Freiburg says it would be easier for the state to regulate online sports betting because they could regulate from one site.

Iowa is another state listed in the report as likely to introduce a bill for sports betting.

However, Missouri is not.