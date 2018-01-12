Fire breaks out in Canton, Mo. mobile home

Heavy fire damage on one end of the home.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire Friday morning in Canton, Missouri.

Crews were called to 700 Kimberly Dr. at approximately 8:45 a.m. Heavy smoke was coming from the home.

There was also heavy fire damage on one end of the home.

Homeowner Lisa Finney said the lights inside started flickering shortly before noticing smoke coming from underneath the home. She said she was inside at the time with her daughter and granddaughter.

"I was calling for the kids to come and get out, and get my animals out, and a man came knocking on my door saying my house was blazing." Finney said. "And the next thing I know, we're out here with nothing."

Canton Fire Chief Joe LaCount said it looked like an electrical issue caused the fire, but he said they weren't for sure. He also said the frigid temperatures took a toll on his crew.

"Everything gets slick." LaCount said. "The water, it starts to get rough for the guys to work, and also just the cold temperatures on you outside is tough to work in."

Finney's husband Albert said he was at work when he heard that his home was on fire.

"I was scared to death that the kids my wife, and everyone in the house didn't get out." Albert Finney said. "Thank God they're safe."

Lisa Finney added that she was thankful nobody was hurt.

"You can't replace people. You can't replace family, and God knows that my children need me." Lisa Finney said. "He knows that my husband needs me, and I need them just as much."

American Red Cross were on scene to assist the homeowners. The homeowners said they would stay with family members.

LaCount said the home was a total loss.