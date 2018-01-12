QPD taking applications for citizen police academy

The Quincy Police Department is currently accepting applications for the 2018 Citizen Police Academy.

The 10-week instructional course is set to begin Feb. 22 at Quincy City Hall. You'll get hands-on experience with the emergency response team, K-9 unit and at the firing range.

You'll also be learning about all aspects of the police department and understanding the process behind the decisions officers make.

"Most people have preconceived notions of our police. This opens your eyes. This really shows you what they do, what they go through. Policing is ever-changing and this really opens your eyes to the new aspects of policing."

Those 18 years or older can apply. You also must live in, own property or be a student in Quincy.

For more information, call the pro-act unit at the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4485.