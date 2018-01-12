Rural Hannibal fire causes heavy smoke, water damage

Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in rural Hannibal.

The home was located at 11976 Twin Acres Place in Ralls County. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the structure.

Hannibal Rural and New London Fire had crews at the scene at 10:53 a.m. A pool was setup in the driveway.

Hannibal Rural Assistant Chief Kevin Smith reported no one was home at the time. He also said no one was injured.

Chief Michael Dobson said the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the attic. He said firefighters accessed the attic through the vents on each end of the home to knock down the fire. He said they were able to move to the kitchen to complete the extinguishment of the fire.

Dobson said the Missouri State Fire Marshal was called in to determine the cause of the fire. He said after interviewing the owner and examining the fire scene it was determined the fire was accidental.

Dobson said the homeowner advised that his daughter had picked him up for a doctors appointment and he had forgotten to turn off a tea pot.

Fire damage was limited to the kitchen and attic area, according to Dobson. He said smoke and water damage was sustained by the rest of the home.

Smith added that crews had to put down Oil-Dri to provide more traction.

"As the waters flowing we have to keep our lines moving, otherwise if we shut them off with the nozzles, we have the tendency to freeze up." Smith said. "The trucks are starting to really act up at little bit on certain points. Cold weather is not our friend today."

The New London Fire Department said there was heavy smoke and water damage throughout the home, but the structure was not a loss.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.