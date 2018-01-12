Liberty man gets prison time for home invasion

A driver escaped injury late Friday afternoon after their vehicle overturned in Quincy, authorities said.More >>
A driver escaped injury late Friday afternoon after their vehicle overturned in Quincy, authorities said.More >>
A Liberty, Illinois, man convicted this year of home invasion was sentenced to prison time Friday, according to court records.More >>
A Liberty, Illinois, man convicted this year of home invasion was sentenced to prison time Friday, according to court records.More >>
An Adams County jury found a Quincy man guilty of attempted murder Tuesday, according to the state's attorney.More >>
An Adams County jury found a Quincy man guilty of attempted murder Tuesday, according to the state's attorney.More >>
A former Quincy veterinarian was cited last week for possession of an exotic animal without a license, according to police.More >>
A former Quincy veterinarian was cited last week for possession of an exotic animal without a license, according to police.More >>
A car hit a Quincy home Monday morning, causing a gas leak, according to police.More >>
A car hit a Quincy home Monday morning, causing a gas leak, according to police.More >>
Police reported a Quincy man was arrested Thursday for stealing from his employer. In a news release, the Quincy Police Department statedMore >>
Police reported a Quincy man was arrested Thursday for stealing from his employer. In a news release, the Quincy Police Department statedMore >>
Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving under the influence, according to court records.More >>
Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving under the influence, according to court records.More >>
A Hannibal teen accused of providing at least one of the guns used in a 2016 shooting received a suspended prison sentence Wednesday, according to the prosecutor.More >>
A Hannibal teen accused of providing at least one of the guns used in a 2016 shooting received a suspended prison sentence Wednesday, according to the prosecutor.More >>
Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton reported a local teacher's aid accused of inappropriate contact with a student pleaded guilty and was sent to prison.More >>
Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton reported a local teacher's aid accused of inappropriate contact with a student pleaded guilty and was sent to prison.More >>
Authorities reported Tuesday that a 19-year-old La Harpe, Illinois, woman died in a recent shooting.More >>
Authorities reported Tuesday that a 19-year-old La Harpe, Illinois, woman died in a recent shooting.More >>