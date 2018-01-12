Liberty man gets prison time for home invasion

A Liberty, Illinois, man convicted this year of home invasion was sentenced to prison time Friday, according to court records.

Records show John A. Martineau was sentenced to 20 years in prison on one count of home invasion with a dangerous weapon. He was given 270 days credit for time served.

Martineau was convicted by a jury in September, records show.

Police reported Martineau's arrest in April. Our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig reported he was accused of entering a Liberty home April 18 with a knife and threatening someone.

Prosecutors said Martineau rubbed the blade along the victim's face and neck, which left cuts.

