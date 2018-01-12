Board warns of school funding 'disruption' with Rauner veto

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Board of Education says Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of legislation related to a revamped education-funding formula could cause "disruption and confusion" to the state's more-than 800 school districts.

ISBE officials issued a statement Friday criticizing the Republican governor's amendatory veto of legislation that fixed an error in the historic overhaul of public-school funding last summer. ISBE says the bill needs to become law to ensure 178 school districts don't receive less money than deserved.

Rauner's veto Monday added language that would make it easier for several dozen non-public schools to qualify for a funding-reform provision of $100 million in tax-credit scholarships for parents to enroll their kids.

Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold said Friday the governor agrees that lawmakers should act quickly to approve all the remedies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.