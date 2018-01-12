'Dressing up' to encourage reading, good behavior

Students were able to dress up as their favorite fictional character.

Several Quincy kids got to "play dress up" on Friday while encouraging reading and good behavior.

At Madison Elementary, kids dressed up as characters from their favorite books like "Frozen" and "Rainbow Fish". Each student who dressed up contributed $1 to raise money for the school's Star Store.

Teachers said the kids prepared all week for Friday.

"Just in case they didn't have any ideas about what to dress up as, we've been reading books that might be good ideas to dress up as those characters," teacher Rachel Kincaid said. "It's just been a good way for us to read a bunch of the those books. Like the rainbow fish, we are going to be reading the rainbow fish and she's got scales and we're going to give them all out today to her friends. So, it's just really fun."

Students who show positive behavior get stars they can redeem for prizes at the Star Store. School officials said they raised $122 that will help buy prizes for the store.