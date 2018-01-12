Vehicle overturns in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Vehicle overturns in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A driver escaped injury late Friday afternoon after their vehicle overturned in Quincy, authorities said.

Police at the scene said a woman, Vivian Gordon, was turning onto Columbus Road from 48th Street when she lost control. They said her vehicle hit a guy-wire and overturned.

Authorities said the driver was not hurt. 

The driver was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance.

Traffic was blocked for a short time.

