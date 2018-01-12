Quincy school wins Fall Harvest Challenge

A Quincy school was awarded Friday for putting in extra work to collect canned goods for the WGEM Fall Harvest Air Specialists School Challenge.

Baldwin School collected 10,902 items and received $1,000 from WGEM, Air Specialists and Cell Tech. The school was also given an iPad and the student council had a plan on who could received it.

"Mrs. Cheney was the top collecting classroom in our school," said Baldwin teacher Judie Mehaffy. "Her classroom alone brought in over 1,500 cans for our campaign. So, the student council is going to have the privilege of going to her classroom and they are going to draw a name and one of Mrs. Cheney's students is going to go home with an iPad today."

Keokuk Christian Academy also won the Fall Harvest School Challenge collecting more than 19 items per student. They will also receive $1,000 and an iPad at a later date.