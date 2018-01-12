Quincy school wins Fall Harvest Challenge - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy school wins Fall Harvest Challenge

Posted:
By Chelsea Smith, Meteorologist
Connect
Baldwin School won the Fall Harvest Challenge. Baldwin School won the Fall Harvest Challenge.
The school was awarded with $1,000 and an iPad. The school was awarded with $1,000 and an iPad.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy school was awarded Friday for putting in extra work to collect canned goods for the WGEM Fall Harvest Air Specialists School Challenge.

Baldwin School collected 10,902 items and received $1,000 from WGEM, Air Specialists and Cell Tech. The school was also given an iPad and the student council had a plan on who could received it.

"Mrs. Cheney was the top collecting classroom in our school," said Baldwin teacher Judie Mehaffy. "Her classroom alone brought in over 1,500 cans for our campaign. So, the student council is going to have the privilege of going to her classroom and they are going to draw a name and one of Mrs. Cheney's students is going to go home with an iPad today."

Keokuk Christian Academy also won the Fall Harvest School Challenge collecting more than 19 items per student. They will also receive $1,000 and an iPad at a later date. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.