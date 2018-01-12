High school students builds a new sign for local college

Area high schoolers are getting some big exposure on one of their projects.

Western High School students taking a welding class through John Wood Community College are building a 16 by 8 foot sign for the Southeast Education Center. Their instructor, James Fuhrman, said the letters of sign will glow green at night. He said the students are learning valuable welding skills the can't learn in the classroom

"It's tremendous, because a lot of it is learning out of a book," said Fuhrman. "Anytime you get a training class or cohort when you do hands on training like this, that's what everybody wants. It's makes them more comfortable of a welder. "

Fuhrman said he plans to take the sign to Western's welding shop to have the students finish it in the couple of days.