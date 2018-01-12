High school students builds a new sign for local college - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

High school students builds a new sign for local college

Posted:
Students making the letters for the sign. Students making the letters for the sign.
Western student is making a new sign for John Wood Community College. Western student is making a new sign for John Wood Community College.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Area high schoolers are getting some big exposure on one of their projects.

Western High School students taking a welding class through John Wood Community College are building a 16 by 8 foot sign for the Southeast Education Center. Their instructor, James Fuhrman, said the letters of sign will glow green at night. He said the students are learning valuable welding skills the can't learn in the classroom

"It's tremendous, because a lot of it is learning out of a book," said Fuhrman. "Anytime you get a training class or cohort when you do hands on training like this, that's what everybody wants. It's makes them more comfortable of a welder. "

Fuhrman said he plans to take the sign to Western's welding shop to have the students finish it in the couple of days.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.