Quincy man takes stunning snowflake photos

The Illinois State Board of Education says Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of legislation related to a revamped education-funding formula could cause "disruption and confusion" to the state's more-than 800 school districts.More >>
Officials have reported eight more influenza-related deaths, bringing the Iowa total to 14 since Oct. 1.More >>
The Quincy Police Department is currently accepting applications for the 2018 Citizen Police Academy.More >>
Illinois is one of 18 states most likely to introduce bills to regulate sports betting, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.More >>
The governor of Missouri faces an uncertain future after allegations he blackmailed a woman he was having an affair with. A criminal investigation into the allegations is now underway by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney.More >>
Imagine sending your child off to school, only to have police show up with your child later saying they were found wandering around town. That's what one Quincy mom experienced Thursday.More >>
Another step forward to limit the impact of the emerald ash borer in Quincy.More >>
There were 931 traffic deaths in Missouri in 2017, according the Missouri State Highway Patrol. That's down from 2016, but local leaders want that number to be lower.More >>
A study from Discover said Millennials are saving more money compared to older generations.More >>
A local heating and air company said on Thursday that the closing of Vatterott College in Quincy is a big blow to the Tri-states because this will only hurt their need for skilled technicians.More >>