Quincy man takes stunning snowflake photos

The camera Ethan Beckler uses to take snowflake pictures.

While many of us cringe at the thought of more snowfall, one Quincy man is anxiously awaiting the next winter storm to roll through.

Ethan Beckler of Quincy has been taking pictures of snowflakes for the last seven years.

In order to capture the snowflake up close, he turned a 50-millimeter photographic lens backwards. That way the lens magnifies whatever he is taking a picture of.

Beckler also uses close-up techniques in order to see the details in each snowflake crystal.

"Every single snowflake that I've ever taken a picture of is different," said Beckler. "I like the challenge of getting everything in focus. The fact that they are so small and they have such intricate detail just blows my mind."

If you want to see more of Beckler's pictures visit his Instagram site: 1of1snowflakes.