Toiletries needed at Quincy church

Toothpaste is just one example of the kinds of toiletries needed.

Church officials say they are running low on donations.

Imagine going days without brushing your teeth or washing your hair. That's the harsh reality for people right here in the Tri-States.

Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy is asking for toiletries.

Barb Edwards with Salem UCC says they are running low on donations and there is still a need for basic necessities.

The church is looking for toiletries such as toilet paper, diapers and feminine hygiene products.

"When you just think about toilet paper for instance and you have to pay all of that money for toilet paper, a lot of people just don't have that extra money to buy those items; dish soap, laundry soap and toothpaste, just the basic necessities of life," said Edwards.

