Toiletries needed at Quincy church - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Toiletries needed at Quincy church

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The toiletry donation room at Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ. The toiletry donation room at Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ.
Church officials say they are running low on donations. Church officials say they are running low on donations.
Toothpaste is just one example of the kinds of toiletries needed. Toothpaste is just one example of the kinds of toiletries needed.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Imagine going days without brushing your teeth or washing your hair. That's the harsh reality for people right here in the Tri-States. 

Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy is asking for toiletries.

Barb Edwards with Salem UCC says they are running low on donations and there is still a need for basic necessities. 

The church is looking for toiletries such as toilet paper, diapers and feminine hygiene products. 

"When you just think about toilet paper for instance and you have to pay all of that money for toilet paper, a lot of people just don't have that extra money to buy those items; dish soap, laundry soap and toothpaste, just the basic necessities of life," said Edwards. 

For church office hours and more information on Salem UCC click here. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.