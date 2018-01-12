Study: Best places to raise a family in Illinois

A recent study finds Illinois as one of the top states to raise a family in the United States.

Illinois came in at #15 on the list, compiled by WalletHub.

As far as Illinois cities go, Quincy ranked about halfway down the list. Out of 222 cities in Illinois, Quincy came in at #99.

The study factored education, health and safety, affordability and socioeconomics in the study. It also looked into the cost of childcare and how that plays a roll into where families chose to live.

"Education is absolutely one of the most important things in any area that you move to and we are very highly decorated," said Nicki Cassady, teacher at Cheerful Home Child Care and Early Learning Center. "We do the gold accreditation and gold curriculum standards that we follow. It's highly educational here."

Cassady also says Cheerful Home is the only place in Quincy that offers a sliding-fee scale, meaning the cost of childcare is determined by income. As of April 2017, more than half of the children at Cheerful Home were using the sliding-fee scale program.