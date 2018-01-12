Allensworth, Stine pick HLGU soccer

Soccer season may be over for one and another still weeks away from beginning for another but that didn't stop two of the area's premiere talents from making their college intentions known, and both hail from America's Hometown.



Hannibal's Cory Allensworth pledged to stay home by joining the Hannnibal-LaGrange men's soccer program.



The Pirates career leader in points and assists says getting the opportunity to join a team that competes at a national level was too much to pass up..



"I just really like the coaches and the athletic program," said the Pirates career leader in assists and points.



"The coaches seem really good and the program is a good and strong program. They're always normally good. I just hope I can be a fit and make it a better program. That's the dream: to make the national tournament, at least, if not win it."



Allensworth wasn't alone in picking the Trojans.



Shelby Stine also took the opportunity to join the HLGU women's soccer program. Stine says she's excited for the opportunity to stay close to family and friends.



"It means a lot just to have my family here and being right across the road," said Stine.



"It means so much that all my family will be able to come to most of my games and be there for me. Ever since I was little that's been my dream, to play soccer for a long time."



Stine still has her senior season left and she already holds the Hannibal program records for goals in a season, points scored in a season and goals scored in a game.

