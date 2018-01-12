QND cheer picks up national award during bowl season

The Quincy Notre Dame cheerleaders were gearing up for a busy night, Friday. They hosted dozens of aspiring young cheerleaders for a one-night camp while also preparing for the boys basketball game against Sacred Heart-Griffin.



A few weeks back, however, 26 QND cheerleaders, and head coach Tracy Grant, capped off months of fund raising to attend their biggest event of the year as one of 15 teams nationwide who cheered during college football's Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida.



"The trip was such an amazing experience for us to be able to showcase out talents on such a big stage at the Camping World Stadium, and also at Universal Studios. The parade was great to see all those people watching us," said junior cheerleader Katelyn Nelson.



And they didn't leave empty handed, either. The QND cheer team was the only team to take home the bowl game's Spirit Award.



"They worked really hard to learn the routine before we went," said head coach Tracy Grant.



"To be able to go and represent their school, come out with the one award that they gave out of all 15 squads, it was just an amazing experience."



The group spends countless hours honing their craft and more times than not, spend more time in the gym than any other sport at Quincy Notre Dame.



Two of the senior captains claim it's all part of being at their best come game time.



"We will work until we get it done and until it's perfected. We love to work hard for everyone and we want people to know that we're awesome," said Sophia Marcolla.



"We just love to be part of the energy at the games and we want to give that to the crowd also," said Whitley Waterkotte.



QND's trip to Florida was the first time in five years the team participated in the bowl game experience and each cheerleader who traveled had to raise $1,750.





