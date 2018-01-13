Hannibal man sentenced 15 years for child molestation

A Hannibal man arrested in April for sexually abusing his step-daughter was sentenced to 15-years in prison.

Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton said Michael J. Stone was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the class B felony of child molestation 1st degree, the maximum sentenced allowed under the law.

The defendant previously entered a plea of guilty and requested a lesser sentence before Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd.

Defendant was originally charged in a second case for sexual abuse of the same victim by touching her on the outside of her clothing.

“That case was dismissed in exchange for not putting the victim through a trial or extended ordeal," Clayton said. "The victim and her family did not wish to pursue a trial. They have since left the state and are moving on with their lives. They expressed comfort knowing the defendant will be incarcerated for a long time,” according to Clayton.

