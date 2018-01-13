Frosty the Snowman visits Quincy Public Library - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Frosty the Snowman visits Quincy Public Library

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Families escaped the cold Saturday morning, and met Frosty the Snowman.

The Quincy Public Library held its final puppet show of January with a showing of Frosty the Snowman.

Natascha Will is the children's events specialist at the library, and she said the puppet shows are one of the things her library specializes in.

"We're unique in that not a lot of libraries do marionette shows. We kind of have that special to us. It's a way to get them excited. We try to get the frosty books out there, and get them to read. It's just a nice family friendly activity." 

The shows are free, and next month's will be Sleeping Beauty.

