Homeowner displaced after mobile home fire

Quincy Fire Department was called to a structure fire at Valley View Mobile Home Park on Saturday.

Officials said at 4:35 p.m., crews arrived at 2526 West Valley View Road.

Crews saw fire on the porch and smoke coming from the inside of the structure.

Assistant Fire Chief James Pioch said the fire was started after owner of the home was cooking on the stove with oil and forgot about it.

Pioch said crews made entry into the home and put out the fire in the kitchen. He said it took them over an hour to clean up on scene.

He said the structure of the home is fine but the inside needs to be completely gutted and the owner lost a lot of his belongings.

The owner is expected to stay the night with a friend, according to Pioch.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help the owner.

No injuries were reported in the fire.