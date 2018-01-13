Saturday's Area Scores-January 13

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Jerseyville Tournament)
Collinsville: 77
QND: 55
Knox County: 55
Louisiana: 53
F/OT
Hayden Miller: 19pts
(Winchester Invitational Tournament)
*Championship:
Western: 51
8) Payson: 59
Trevor Voss: 26pts
Jacob Goertz: 24pts
Indians: (16-1)
*3rd Place
North Greene: 59
PORTA: 50
*5th Place
Triopia: 57
Brown County: 59
F/OT
Darian Drake: 20pts
*Consolation Championship
Calhoun: 59
West Central: 54
Evans: 16pts
(Hancock County)
Illini West: 75
West Hancock: 19
Drake Hammel: 19pts
Riley Langford: 18pts (Tournament MVP)
Keokuk: 47
Southeastern: 44
F/OT
*Keokuk wins 3rd place
**High School Basketball, Girls**
QND: 56
MICDS: 57
Maddie Peters: 11pts
Sydney Hummert: 11pts
Mon/Rose: 46
Ft. Madison: 36
Rashid: 11pts
(Lady Panther Classic)
*Championship:
5) Lewistown: 57
2) Illini West: 60
F/OT
Baylee Clampitt: 23pts
Chargers: (21-2)
*3rd Place
Quincy High: 37
Central-SE: 46
(Pool Play)
Illini West: 45
West Central: 31
Emma Knipe: 15pts
Lewistown: 46
Central-SE: 41
Laney Lantz: 18pts
Baylee Clampitt: 25pts
(Lady Spartan Classic)
*Championship
Pittsfield-GP: 40
Western-Payson: 58
Lilly Pepper: 26pts
Haylee Hickerson: 15pts
Blair Borrowman: 15pts
**Men's College Basketball**
Oak Hill Christian: 45
Western Illinois: 107
Illinois-Springfield: 94
Quincy: 89
F/OT
Demetrius Houston: 19pts
Hawks: (4-11, 1-5)
Culver-Stockton: 79
William Penn: 101
Wildcats: (4-14, 1-6)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 57
William Woods: 72
**Women's College Basketball**
Western Illinois: 90
Omaha: 51
Emily Clemens: 29pts, 6 ast
Leathernecks: (13-5, 3-1)
Illinois-Springfield: 81
Quincy: 64
Anika Webster: 14pts
Julia Ruzevich: 14pts
Hawks: (5-10, 1-5)
Culver-Stockton: 63
William Penn: 71
Wildcats: (7-9, 2-5)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 63
William Woods: 71
Illinois Central: 50
John Wood: 48
Autumn Voigt: 10pts
Blazers: (5-12, 1-1)
**High School Wrestling**
(Quincy High Invite)
*Area Top-Three Finishers
106lbs: Blake Peter (QHS): 2nd Place
106lbs: Zach Foot (CPC): 3rd Place
126lbs: Evan Myers (CPC): 2nd Place
138lbs: Matthew Peters (QHS): 1st Place
145lbs: Zach Haley (QND): 1st Place
160lbs: Hunter Yohn (QHS): 2nd Place
*Team Results
1) Cahokia
2) Althoff
3) Pekin
4) Quincy High
(Beardstown Quad)
Beardstown: 56
Illini Bluffs: 6
Beardstown: 39
Midwest Central: 36
Beardstown: 24
Litchfield: 60
Auburn: 45
Beardstown: 30
(St Charles West Tournament)
*Area Medalists
120 lbs Bailie Rethorn (Hannibal) 3rd place
126 lbs Tyler Leonard (Hannibal) 1st place
220 lbs Chase Kirby (Hannibal) 5th place
**High School Track & Field**
(Arkansas Invite)
Connor Artman (Illini West): 1st Place Long Jump. 2nd Place 60 M hurdles
**College Volleyball, Men's**
Culver-Stockton: 1
Quincy: 3
(25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 25-21)
Anthony Winter: 16 Kills