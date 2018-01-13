Kids fight the cold and get exercise during Bounce Fest - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kids fight the cold and get exercise during Bounce Fest

Posted:
Bounce House for dozens of kids. Bounce House for dozens of kids.
Kids allowed to exercise inside with cold temperatures outside. Kids allowed to exercise inside with cold temperatures outside.
Seven bounce houses on scene. Seven bounce houses on scene.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Residents found a way to fight off the winter blues and get some exercise at Bounce Fest in Hannibal 

For hours, dozens of kids were having fun on the seven bounce houses at the Admiral Coontz Recreational Center. 

Parents said it was cheap, fun, and it was a good time to relax and get out of the cold.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.