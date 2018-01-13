After recent drug arrest, Hannibal man gets 25 years

After a recent drug arrest, Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton said Samuel L. Workman, 35, of Hannibal was sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd.

He had previously entered pleas of guilty and requested a lesser sentence including drug treatment.

Ina pres release, Clayton said Workman was charged with possession of approximately 42 grams of methamphetamine after Hannibal Police executed a search warrant earlier in the week at his residence at 1300 Union Street.

Upon execution of the search warrant, Clayton said police recovered meth, meth paraphernalia, and $5,840

“Workman is a prior and persistent drug offender and faced up to 30 years in prison," Clayton said. "The defendant has several drug and other felony prior convictions and several prison remands spanning a 10 plus year period. It was deemed necessary to use the full extent of the law to put an end to the defendant’s criminal activity.” Treatment was not appropriate for this individual."

In addition to the criminal charges, a state forfeiture civil action has also been filed against the defendant.

Under Missouri law, under Article IX, Section 7 of the Missouri Constitution, a civil action to seize proceeds of any criminal activity is permitted, subject to certain conditions proven.

“Now that the defendant has been sentenced, my office will seek forfeiture of $5,840.00 recovered from the scene," Clayton adds. "Once seized, it will go to the schools of Marion County. Getting a drug dealer off the streets, getting a large portion of meth off the streets, and getting money to the schools is a positive step towards making our community safer."