A winter storm will bring snow and dangerously cold conditions to the Tri-States

Wind Chill Advisories will go into effect Monday evening.

Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect Sunday evening.

Another winter storm will bring snow across the Tri-States on Sunday.

A warm front will bring light snow showers throughout the afternoon but a cold front will bring more snow showers throughout the evening and overnight hours.

"We are expecting snow accumulations to range from a half an inch to an inch for our southwestern counties and the rest of the area could pick up an inch to two inches of snow," said WGEM Meteorologist Chelsea Smith. "Localized areas could pick up a little more or a little less."

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:

Scotland, Clark, Lee, Hancock, and McDonough from 6 p.m. Sunday evening to 12 p.m. on Monday.

Rest the area from 9 p.m. Sunday evening to 12 p.m. on Monday.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY:

Scotland, Clark, Lee, Hancock, and McDonough from 5 p.m. Monday to 12 p.m. on Tuesday

Rest of the area from 6 p.m. Monday to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

She reminds everyone if you have to be on the roads, make sure to take your time and drive safely.

Smith said the cold front will not only bring snow but very cold temperatures.

She said once the cold front pushes through Monday morning, the winds will start to shift and come from the northwest.

Smith said will we hit our warmest temperature on Monday early in the morning and then temperatures will start to decrease.

Wind chill values will become dangerously cold Monday evening into Tuesday with values ranging from -10 to -25.

She advises that you should limit your time outdoors during these times. If you have to be outside, she said, wear multiple layers, gloves, and a hat.

