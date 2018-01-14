Crews, drivers prepare for more snow

With more snow expected, road crews in Quincy are on standby.

Central Services Director Kevin McClean said there was enough salt mixture on the road to keep snow from sticking throughout the day on Sunday, but he said crews are keeping an eye on the forecast. McClean said if snow continues or it starts sticking to the roads, crews will be called out.



"More than likely we probably will call people in for this (Sunday) evening just so that the roads are in decent shape for the (Monday) morning," McClean added. "That's when I look for some of this to start sticking is in the evening and tonight."

McClean said crews are off Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday but they will have a group on standby throughout the day.

Drivers said they were surprised that the roads were slick Sunday afternoon.

Roads and sidewalks were covered, causing problems. Drivers said the side roads were the most slick because they were not treated as well as the main roads like Broadway. They said even just a little snow on the road can make it dangerous.

"It happened pretty quick," driver Melissa Hoffman said. "I expected for it not to get quite so slick until later tonight, but I think it's because the snow is so wet. Just drive slow, take you're time. Especially if you have kids in the car to warm your cars up and carry blankets."