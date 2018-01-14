A Ref's Life: Quincy's Eickelschulte lives life on the mats

As a veteran wrestling referee for the Illinois High School Association Ray Eickelschulte's ordinary duties as an official are anything but ordinary.



"It's crazy," he said. "Last year it was 11,500 miles, in the wrestling season alone, that I drove."



That's because the 27-year veteran official is the only state certified wrestling referee in Quincy. In fact, to find the next closest referees in Illinois to the Quincy native you would have to travel to St. Louis, Peoria or Jacksonville. However, that doesn't mean he wants to keep it that way.



"I'd like to be able to teach a class in this area so we can have more wrestling officials in this area because it is starting to (become more popular) with all the youth clubs and schools that have it," he said.



So, with such a low supply of referees the demand for Eickelschulte's services is so high.



"I'm probably close to almost 85 to 90 dual meets right now and still 11 tournaments. That doesn't include any postseason tournaments," said Eickelshulte.



On top of this, the veteran official of almost three decades always takes time to help the local wrestling community says Quincy High wrestling coach Phil Neally.



"This year there are a lot of new rules pertaining to out of bounds. And he stepped up his game, got us all together and came over here free of charge, on his own time. We invited all of the different coaches from around the area and he made that happen!" remembers Neally.



Despite all the traveling and the intense grind of his work schedule, Eickelschulte's love for the sport keeps him going.



"If you ever do wrestle it becomes part of you," he said. " As long as my body lasts and I can do it and have fun, I'm going to do it as long as I can."



Meanwhile, Eickelschulte was inducted into the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame back in April and has already gotten assignments at wrestling regionals and sectionals. He also expects to be back at the state championships again.



