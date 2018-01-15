Community comes together to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s death.

Members of a local church in Hannibal got together Sunday afternoon to remember his legacy.

Jim's Journey, Hannibal's first African-American museum, brought together singers, speakers, and members of the community to Holy Family Catholic Church.

It was a celebration of who he was and the impact he had throughout the world.

For Jim's Journey's Executive Director Faye Dant, Dr. King inspired her.

"I marched for Dr. King," Dant said. "I marched and protested. I did all those things. So I was able to be active in the Civil Rights Movement. He gave me the courage to do that... and you know his presence."

When George Wallace ran for president in 1968, Dant went to Central Park in Hannibal to protest.

For Hannibal resident Louis Riggs, King represented the best moral leader of the 20th century.

"He mobilized people in a non-violent movement to get them together in such a way that they were all singing from the same page," Riggs said. "They understood what the issues were."

Marsha Mayfield said the crowd was very active in the discussions and says everyone can make a difference.

"We as people think, I can't do anything. Look around, there is always something to do," Mayfield said.

Majorie Brown said Dr. King's legacy has allowed the people of Hannibal to come together as one.

"And I don't see that there's a lot of separation," Brown said. "There's still some, there's still work to do here in Hannibal. But it's come a lot further now than it was some time ago."

The MLK Planning Committee will lead a volunteer service project at First United Methodist Church on Monday.