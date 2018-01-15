Ed Asner makes a statement with his comedy performance

Close up of him on stage during his performance.

Seven-time Emmy Award-winning actor Ed Asner performed in Hannibal Saturday.

It was called "A Man and His Prostate."

The play is about his close friend Ed Weinberger and a real-life experience of being rushed to the hospital for prostate cancer surgery while vacationing in Italy.

It was a night of fun and laughs and Asner said he enjoyed his stay in America's Hometown.

"It was nice to meet you, I had a lovely stay here,' Asner said.

Asner is known for his role on the Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s and for his character in Lou Grant.