Ed Asner makes a statement with his comedy performance - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ed Asner makes a statement with his comedy performance

Posted:
Asner taking photos with people backstage Asner taking photos with people backstage
Asner performing at Hannibal High School. Asner performing at Hannibal High School.
Standing Ovation from the crowd. Standing Ovation from the crowd.
Close up of him on stage during his performance. Close up of him on stage during his performance.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Seven-time Emmy Award-winning actor Ed Asner performed in Hannibal Saturday. 

It was called "A Man and His Prostate."

The play is about his close friend Ed Weinberger and a real-life experience of being rushed to the hospital for prostate cancer surgery while vacationing in Italy.

It was a night of fun and laughs and Asner said he enjoyed his stay in America's Hometown.

"It was nice to meet you, I had a lovely stay here,' Asner said. 

Asner is known for his role on the Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s and for his character in Lou Grant. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.