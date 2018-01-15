Slick roads lead to crashes and slide-offs in the Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Slick roads lead to crashes and slide-offs in the Tri-States

Car down in the water.
Damage to the front end of the car.
Police and other first respnders on scene.
Car being towed.
Lights on the scene as multiple agencies responded.
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

First responders were busy Sunday night after the snow came down and caused problems on the roads. 

On Route A in Ralls County, a car went off a bridge and into the Salt River.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Ralls County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

A tow truck pulled the car out of the water.

Officials said no one was injured and it was a weather related crash.

MoDOT said  Route H In Ralls County between U.S 36 and highway 19 is closed. 

The road is accessible by local drivers only.

For all road conditions in the area, CLICK HERE

