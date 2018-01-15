Slick roads lead to crashes and slide-offs in the Tri-States

Lights on the scene as multiple agencies responded.

Police and other first respnders on scene.

Damage to the front end of the car.

Car down in the water.

First responders were busy Sunday night after the snow came down and caused problems on the roads.

On Route A in Ralls County, a car went off a bridge and into the Salt River.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Ralls County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

A tow truck pulled the car out of the water.

Officials said no one was injured and it was a weather related crash.

MoDOT said Route H In Ralls County between U.S 36 and highway 19 is closed.

The road is accessible by local drivers only.

