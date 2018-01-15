Scholarship program gives families more choices

There's a new scholarship program in Illinois aimed at giving students and their families more choice when it comes to where their kids go to school.

Quincy Notre Dame principal Mark McDowell said the "Invest in Kids Act," which was part of the funding formula passed in August, creates new income tax credits for taxpayers and organizations that donate to the state scholarship fund.

That money is then passed down to families, so they can send their kids to private school.

"I think its a good thing for all involved," he said. "That people believe that whatever might be best for my student, and for my family, and our situation, they now have a better opportunity to explore them."

Families can begin applying for the scholarship program on January 31st through Empower Illinois.