Apartment goes up in flames overnight in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

An apartment went up in flames overnight in Quincy. 

Quincy Fire Department said crews were called to 308 S. 11th Street just after 11:30 p.m. 

Assistant Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said when crews arrived on scene, they saw flames showing from the first floor apartments.

Crews knocked it down quickly but Vahlkamp said it extended to the second floor in a matter of minutes.

Vahlkamp said the person living on the first floor smelled smoke, called the fire department and got out safely.

He said the person who rents the apartment upstairs was at work at the time of the fire. 

There is significant smoke and water damage to the apartment. 

Vahlkamp said they don't know what caused the fire. Investigators have been called to the scene. 

Quincy Police and Adams County EMS also assisted in the fire. 

