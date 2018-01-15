Cold weather impacts food pantry

Cold temperatures are blanketing the Tri-States and having an effect on local food pantries like Horizons in Quincy.

One woman, Yvette Wilson walks to Horizons on a daily basis bundled up in as many layers as possible.

She admitted it's not easy to get there or to her work but, she doesn't let the cold weather get in her way. In fact, in the ten years at her current job, she said she has maybe missed 3 times.

"It is very cold," stated Wilson. "Most of the time I stay bundled up but I forgot my two scarves today so that's why I'm extra cold today. I don't have any boots which I really need right now but I have two pairs of socks trying to keep my feet warm. But you just do what you have to do, every day."

Wilson said without Horizons, she's not sure what she would do.

Officials with Horizons said they try not to close due to weather because they say the need is so great.

Director Sarah Stephens said a lot of the people they serve either walk or take public transportation to get there.

"They're always going to choose to come out into the cold to get food because they'll do anything they need to to make sure their children are fed and their wives are fed," explained Stephens. "It's hard to see that."

Stephens said there's plenty of ways to help out. You can donate or set up food drives to benefit the food pantry. Also, you can volunteer some of your time there either in the food pantry or the soup kitchen.

Horizons is located at 224 8th street in Quincy. Their food pantry is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the soup kitchen is open Monday through Friday from Noon to 1 p.m.