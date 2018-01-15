Community leaders, members celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.

Community members and city leaders celebrated the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. today at the 32nd annual community service in Quincy, all while learning that the struggle isn't over.

It was a day filled with celebration for Martin Luther King, Jr. and for many, a reminder of what can be done to better the community.

"Dr. King shows you about the unity," community member Ken Douglas said. "You need the unity and that's what the families need."

Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley was one of several city leaders to attend the service at First Baptist Church. He said the Quincy community can always do a better job of coming together.

"We all need to continue to work together, to get as close to the dream as we can, if not reach that pinnacle," Copley added.

Three speakers from Quincy churches looked at the spiritual and intellectual side of Dr. King and how that fueled his passion for equality.

"It just makes me feel good to know that he was willing to lay his life down for a cause that he believed in," Rev. James Hailey, of Bethel A.M.E. Church of Quincy, said.

"You can't fight hate with hate," Rev. Timothy White, of Trinity Church of Christ, added. "Only love can defeat hate. Today is a focus on loving one another and treating everyone with respect and dignity."

Community members joined hands and many hope that this type of unity continues past the four walls of the church.

"You've go to be out there in the good times working with people so if you have a bad time, you can still work together," Copley said. "Everyone knows what everybody is about."

"It's all about prayers and praying," Douglas added. "A family that prays together, stays together and it's the same with any community. They do that, we can expect great things. The community will rise above all of the negativity that goes on around here."

Below are MLK quotes provided at the service:

Below is the text to King's "I have a dream..." speech: