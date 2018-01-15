Hannibal Salvation Army's Christmas campaign surpasses goals - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal Salvation Army's Christmas campaign surpasses goals

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

It was an exciting day for the Salvation Army in Hannibal on Monday.

The Salvation Army announced their 2017 Christmas Campaign total exceeded their goal of $100,000 by raising a total of $102,509. Officials with the Salvation Army say they were able to help out hundreds of families and children during the holiday season and this will help them continue that effort year-round.

"We had 650 food baskets that were provided to families for the Christmas season," said Susan Johnson, the 2017 Christmas Campaign Chair. "In addition to that, we also collected along with Toys for Tots, over 8,000 toys, which went to about 1,300 kids."

The Salvation Army also had their grand opening for their new Family Store located at the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal. They are opened  Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

