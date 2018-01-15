Local organizations give back to the community on MLK, Jr. Day

Local organizations joined together on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to serve the community.

Members of the Adams County Health Department, John Wood Community College, Adams County Medical Reserve Corps and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program collected non-perishable foods and gently used children books at the health department in Quincy on Monday.

"The books are donated here at the Health Department's lobby," said Jeremy Ledford with Adams County Health Department. "In the dental lobby and also the WIC lobby for children to read and they can take home a book. The non-perishable food items go to the 2018 Souper Bowl Day of Caring."

Even though many had the day off, they decided to give their free time back to the community. The event was called "A day on, not a day off."

"So many people are off from work and school on Martin Luther King Day and we really wanted to encourage people to make it a day on, instead of a day off," said Ledford. "Instead of staying at home, they can actually come out and give back to the community."

Ledford said they also handed out winter weather preparedness starter kits from Ameren Illinois to anyone who came on Monday.