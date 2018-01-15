Local landscapers face a challenging winter season

Local landscapers said this year continues to be slow for snow removal.

Snow totals from Sunday evening range from an inch to 3 inches across the Tri-States.

Local landscapers and snowplows were busy Monday morning clearing the roads and parking lots.

Dan Kramer a local landscaper said the colder temperatures have been the biggest challenge this season. For instance, he said the ice melt has not been working as well as it usually does because it's so cold out. He's hoping for more snow to help boost business.

"Slower; last couple years have actually been pretty slow, but this is the first decent snow we've had probably. I'd like to see more," said Kramer.

Kramer said to make sure to give plenty of room to snow plows so they can get roads and parking lots clear.