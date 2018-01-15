Local landscapers face a challenging winter season - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local landscapers face a challenging winter season

Posted:
A shot from the WGEM News Drone of a snowplow clearing a parking lot. A shot from the WGEM News Drone of a snowplow clearing a parking lot.
Local landscapers said this year continues to be slow for snow removal. Local landscapers said this year continues to be slow for snow removal.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Snow totals from Sunday evening range from an inch to 3 inches across the Tri-States.

Local landscapers and snowplows were busy Monday morning clearing the roads and parking lots.

Dan Kramer a local landscaper said the colder temperatures have been the biggest challenge this season. For instance, he said the ice melt has not been working as well as it usually does because it's so cold out. He's hoping for more snow to help boost business. 

"Slower; last couple years have actually been pretty slow, but this is the first decent snow we've had probably. I'd like to see more," said Kramer.

Kramer said to make sure to give plenty of room to snow plows so they can get roads and parking lots clear.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.