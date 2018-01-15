Quincy History Museum seeks artifacts for WWI Exhibit

2018 marks the 100th anniversary of World War One and the Quincy Historical Society is asking for the community's help to celebrate.

Officials said they are looking for photos, artifacts or letters from black soldiers who served in the war from Adams County. Museum Coordinator Lynn Snyder said there's a lot of history that hasn't been told of the hundreds of black soldiers that served from this area.

"We're reaching out to black families in the community if they know if one of their relatives, or one of their neighbors or the farm boy on the farm next door participated in World War One and if they could tell us about it," Snyder said.

Snyder said the museum will hold a Black History Month Program highlighting some of the men and women who served. That's planned for Sunday February 25th at 2 p.m.