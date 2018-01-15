Keokuk teachers train and work on student development

Goal is to continue to focus on math and reading programs.

The 2017 Iowa state report cards are in.

Schools in Lee County are analyzing the data and working on improvements for this year.

The teachers were hard at work on their day off, training and talking about improvements in the classroom.

Middle school teachers worked with officials on MAP, Measure of Academic Progress.

Curriculum Director Jeri Moritz said they implemented these programs last year and it showed results.

"We are utilizing the student data and the progress monitoring on a weekly basis, Moritz said. "We are identifying the kiddos that need additional support and aligning our structure to that."

The recent Iowa report card for last year showed Keokuk Middle and High School are below the state average of 39 percent in college and career readiness.

The high school is at 33 percent and the middle school is at 25 percent.

Superintendent Christine Barnes said they've made changes to their programs to help change those numbers.

"Vertical alignment is so important so that the skills that kids learn in one grade, ramp them up for the next grade level," Barnes said. "It's so important that we have the proper alignment of the curriculum that we are teaching."

Moritz said the big change has also been getting rid of the remedial classes in the high school and focusing on more support systems to help with development.

"That is what we are doing," Moritz said. "We are looking at consistency but also the targeted structures and support for our students. "

The goal is to stay within the Iowa Core Standards and the district has provided training and resources for teachers.

Barnes said the report card is a good tool to keep in their folder of data.

"The state assessment is a little like an autopsy data," Barnes said. "It comes too late to make changes in the data right now but the formative assessments that we use throughout the year give them an opportunity to make a shift if we need to."

The district said the goals for the rest of this year is to grow the math and reading programs in the middle school and the fast assessments in the elementary school.

