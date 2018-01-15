Two-day MLK celebration wraps up in Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two-day MLK celebration wraps up in Hannibal

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Hannibal ended a two-day event with a dinner Monday night at First United Methodist Church. 

Several volunteers were on hand to help in the service project. 

Organizers say they decided to extend the celebration to two days in honor of the 50 year anniversary of MLK's death.

"I think he needs to be recognized for the work that he did and the accomplishments," said Faye Dant, executive director of Jim's Journey. "As long as we do that and we talk about his life and we talk about his contributions, I think people will come to appreciate that and admire him for the work that he did and understand the relevance of it."

Dant says Jim's Journey will hold several events next month as well, in honor of Black History Month. 

