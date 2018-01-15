Local Red Cross officials busy after recent house fires

Luke Zimmerman says the red cross is there to help victims get back on their feet.

Clothing handed out by the red cross to victims of house fires.

Bags handed out by the red cross containing essential items.

The American Red Cross helping out two victims who were displaced after an apartment fire.

It seems like every week we're telling you about another house fire in the Tri-States. Sunday night was no exception after a fire broke out at an apartment building on South 11th Street in Quincy.

The American Red Cross goes to the majority of these calls in an effort to help victims recover.

Fred McChristian and Kevin Taylor received help from the Red Cross chapter in Quincy after everything they owned was destroyed by the fire Sunday night at 308 South 11th Street.

"Everything is a total loss," said McChristian. "Everything is just burnt up."

McChristian says he was home when the fire started.

"I was woken by choking on smoke and as I walked back to the bedroom I looked up and the ceiling between my bedroom and the living room, you could see flames up there," said McChristian.

That's when McChristian called his roommate Kevin Taylor who says he lost more than material items, he lost memories in the fire.

"Jewelry, pictures, some personal items from family that has been deceased," said Taylor

But on Monday, a glimmer of hope as the Red Cross does what they can to help McChristian and Taylor get back on their feet.

"When we meet with a client after they've been impacted by a fire we can give them a pre-loaded, what we call a CaC Card, a client assistance card, that's loaded with a specific amount of money," said Luke Zimmerman, disaster workforce engagement manager with the Red Cross.

Zimmerman says clients can use that money for whatever they deem as important.

"They can buy food if they need food," said Zimmerman. "They can buy clothing. They can use that for hotel stay."

It's a service both men say they are grateful for.

"I'm thankful the Red Cross is there," said McChristian.

"It's a blessing because not too many people out there will help you," said Taylor.

If you would like more information on how to become a volunteer click here.