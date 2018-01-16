Cards Caravan rolls through Quincy

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Braving sub-zero temperatures outside for a sneak peak at warmer weather and a brand new St. Louis Cardinals baseball season.



That's why hundreds flocked to Quincy's Blue Devil Gym Monday for the annual Cards Caravan.



"The fans do so much for us throughout the whole season. It's the least we can do and just seeing all the kids' reactions finally getting to talk to us, meet us, (and) get our autographs. It's pretty fun," pitcher Sam Tuivailala said.



"It's memorable for us seeing the kids' reactions."



Among the Cardinals who stopped in Quincy was first baseman Luke Voit whose aunt and uncle call Quincy home.



Voit made his major league debut last season and hopes to stick around a while.



"I want to play as long as possible and win a World Series with this team, and do whatever I can to progress every year, and set my goals higher and higher, and do what I can to help the team win," Voit explained.



Alex Reyes headlined the four current players in attendance.



The 23-year-old prized right-handed possession missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.



"My arm feels great. It's probably the best shape I've been in ever," Reyes said.



"I'm extremely excited to get down to spring training. I head back (Tuesday) and I can't wait to get after it."



Pitchers Tuivailala and Dakota Hudson, and former left-handed hurler Ray King, rounded out the group and they all said mingling with fans is a responsibility they don't take lightly.



"It's almost like an aspect of an extended family that you get to go visit because we walk in the building and I already feel comfortable. For that to happen in a place I've never been before is something special," Hudson said.



"It's a real tribute to Cardinals fans everywhere."