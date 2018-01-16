Cameras added to ignition interlocks in Iowa

Iowa will require ignition interlocks have cameras so drivers required to take breath tests don't have other people start the drivers' vehicles.

This has been a longtime coming for Iowa lawmakers. They've proposed stronger interlock laws at least 8 times since 2009.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said the goal of the cameras is to deter someone from having another person blow into the the breathalyzer to start their car.

Those that violate this rule could lose their license and be charged with crimes after the ignition interlock company notifies the state. Weber wants to see those penalties strictly enforced.

"If they say they're gonna have a penalty. Stick with it. Don't play games with people. Don't suspend things. If there's a fine attached to them, give them the fine. The whole thing. Don't give them half. Don't give them a quarter. Don't suspend jail. Give it to them."

Weber said anytime someone is being recorded, whether it's a body camera or now this, it keeps people accountable.

"We can speak from the standpoint of body cameras and car cameras. You just have a better product when people know they are being videotaped. Generally speaking, they are on their best behavior so an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."

Offenders will be required to pay an additional $15 dollars a month for the cameras which brings the total for the device to $75 dollars. The new requirement is expected to be in place by July.