Iowa governor leaves door open on Medicaid work requirements

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has left the door open to Iowa requiring certain Medicaid recipients to work as a condition of health care coverage.

Reynolds told reporters Tuesday "we'll take a look at that down the road" when asked about work rules for able-bodied Medicaid recipients. Reynolds wouldn't give a timeline, adding she's focused on separate workforce development initiatives.

President Donald Trump's administration announced recently it will let states implement certain requirements as a condition of receiving Medicaid benefits. It could involve making people enrolled in Medicaid find work, attend school, enroll in job training or perform community service.

The Iowa Department of Human Services oversees the state's privatized Medicaid program, which provides health care to the poor and disabled. A DHS spokesman says the agency is reviewing the federal guidance.

