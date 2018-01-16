Local youth programs receive grant funding

Youth programs were provided with funding.

The Community Foundation has distributed funds to various youth programs.

The Community Foundation announces grants for several local organizations.

Local organizations aimed at helping out youth here in the Tri-States were given a monetary boost Tuesday morning.



The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri distributed over $26,000 from the Samantha Otte fund to 19 area non-profits.

Community Foundation Chair Philip Krupps said the 19 organizations that benefited continue to have a positive impact on the lives of youth in the community.

"Our youth are the key to our continued success in our community," Krupps said. "If we don't enable, empower and really nurture our youth, basically our future is a pretty dismal place."

To this date, the Samantha Otte fund has distributed over $300,000 to local organizations.

Below are the grant recipients: