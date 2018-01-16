Local youth programs receive grant funding - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local youth programs receive grant funding

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local organizations aimed at helping out youth here in the Tri-States were given a monetary boost Tuesday morning.

The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri distributed over $26,000 from the Samantha Otte fund to 19 area non-profits.

Community Foundation Chair Philip Krupps said the 19 organizations that benefited continue to have a positive impact on the lives of youth in the community.

"Our youth are the key to our continued success in our community," Krupps said. "If we don't enable, empower and really nurture our youth, basically our future is a pretty dismal place."

To this date, the Samantha Otte fund has distributed over $300,000 to local organizations.

Below are the grant recipients:

RECIPIENT

PURPOSE

Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Illinois

To support one-on-one mentoring relationships for at-risk Adams County youth.

Bluff City Theater

To support the Youth Education in Theater Initiative.

Canton Community Center

To purchase classroom supplies and educational software for students.

Cheerful Home

To support a school-age theater production in collaboration with Quincy Community Theatre.

Cornerstone

To provide vital counseling services for at-risk students through the Comprehensive Youth Services program.

Douglass Community Services

To support Kids in Motion and Teens in Motion in Hannibal, MO.

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

To fund anti-bullying curriculum and campership assistance for girls with financial need.

Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex

To provide pool scholarships for low-income swimmers.

John Wood Community College

To provide tuition assistance for low-income children to attend JDub Academy.

Junior Achievement

To help provide Junior Achievement curriculum to Quincy students.

Q-Fest

To provide special art classes to Quincy students at elementary schools lacking artistic curriculum.

Quincy Teen REACH

To support the mentoring program for at-risk students.

Mississippi Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America

To help subsidize leader training of volunteers.

Muddy River Opera Company

To support production and presentation of Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” for Quincy’s elementary school and home-schooled students.

Quincy Public Schools

To provide swimming experiences for special education students at Quincy schools.

Quincy Art Center

To provide visual art services through the smART Kids Program to all seven Quincy public elementary schools and Blessed Sacrament, St. Peter, and St. Dominic grade schools.

Quincy Family YMCA

To help provide the “Safety Around Water” program to Adams County children.

Transitions of Western Illinois

To purchase a physical therapy mat platform table for use by special needs students at Transitions School.

Good News of Christmas

To adopt a family wish list through the “Good News of Christmas” campaign.
