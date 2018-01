Darian Drake (Brown Co.) – The Hornets needed every one of his 30 points in an overtime win over North Greene on Friday.

Dezi Jones (Hannibal) – He broke a 47-year old record on Friday with school single-game record 47 points in a win over Marshall, while also leading the Pirates to a win over Boonville early in the week with 29 points.

Laney Lantz (Central-SE) – She led the Lady Panthers with 24 points in a win over Monmouth-Roseville to start the week and scored the game-winning bucket with seconds remaining to top Rockford Lutheran on Saturday.

Tyler Leonard (Hannibal) – It was a good week for Pirate wrestling as they won all three duals at Westminster on Wednesday and then Leonard won the individual title at 126 pounds at the Fort Zumwalt South Tournament on Saturday.

Aaron Shoot (QHS) – The senior point guard led the Blue Devils to a pair of impressive wins with 22 points at Galesburg and 14 points along with handling constant defensive pressure from Chicago Corliss.

Jada Summers (Monroe City) – She started the week at the Tony Lenzini Tournament with 25 points to beat Knox County and capped it with 26 points in the championship game win over host Palmyra.