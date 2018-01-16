Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 22

Place your vote now from the candidates below for Week 22 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!
Chandler Bevans (Clark County) – He and Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp put on a show at the Quincy Shootout, as Bevans put up 30 points in the loss. He added 21 points in a win over Mark Twain on Friday.
Blair Borrowman (Western-Payson) – Led the way in wins over Brown County and Liberty with 26 and 31 points respectively.
Ty Bowdish (Marion County) – Bowdish hit the game winning FT in the final seconds and posted 28 points and 13 rebounds to beat Atlanta on Tuesday, and he was one of just two players on the floor to end the games as the rest of the Mustangs fouled out.
Dezi Jones (Hannibal) – Last week’s winner is back after scoring 34 points in each of the Pirates last two games to take the consolation title at the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament.
Emma Knipe (West Hancock) – One of the best stat lines of the week was her 30 point, 14 rebound, 6 steal and 6 assist effort in a win over Macomb.
McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain) – The Lady Tiger had 32 points in a win over Canton and 26 in a loss to Clark County.
Molly Penn (QND) – She led the Lady Raiders to the Carrollton Tournament title with 16 points and eight assists in the final win over state ranked and previously unbeaten Lebanon. She also had 19 points including the GW bucket over Jacksonville Routt.
Aaron Shoot (QHS) – In the toughest weekend of the season for the Blue Devils, the senior was the best player on the floor with 18 points in a key WB6 win over Moline and 23 points as he went toe-to-toe with Webster Groves standout Courtney Ramey Saturday
Harlan Steffensmeier (Ft. Madison) – He became a four-time champion at the Southern Iowa Classic by winning the 152-pound title on Saturday, and the program’s record holder with his 149th career match win earlier in the week.