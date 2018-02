Carter Fayhee (Macomb) – He led the Bombers to arguably their biggest win of the season over state-ranked West Hancock with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Macomb has won eight straight games overall.

Dezi Jones (Hannibal) – Another week and another big night for Jones, as he put up 46 points in a road win over Kirksville to move the Pirates to 6-1 in conference play.

McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain) – Lathrom put up two more big numbers this week, with 45 points to beat Wright City and 31 points in a win over Van-Far.

Molly Penn (QND) – She helped lead the Lady Raiders to a pair of wins with 14 points and 10 rebounds against Liberty and 14 points versus West Central. She also had 25 points in a loss to Keokuk.

Jada Summers (Monroe City) – Another regular on this list, she hit the game-winning 3-pointer along with 30 points versus South Shelby. Jada also posted 21 points in Saturday’s loss to California and 17 to defeat Knox County.

Tanner Sussenbach (Brown County) – The Hornets continue to quietly build more victories as Sussenbach led them to wins over Southeastern and Pittsfield with 20 and 24 points respectively.