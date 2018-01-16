Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 24

Place your vote now for Week 24 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!
Ross Arch (Palmyra) – The freshman’s reputation on the wrestling mats has been growing all winter. He’s now headed to the Missouri Class 1 state tournament by winning the district title at 138 pounds.
Kaleb Cresswell (Ft. Madison) – Tied a single-game school record with eight 3-pointers on the way to 28 points in a win over Davis County on Wednesday.
Alexis Doyle (Brown County) – In a low scoring regional championship game, she led the Hornets to their first title since 1998 with 14 points. She also had 24 in their semifinal win over Illini Central.
Ty Jackson (Illini West) – He became the first ever Chargers wrestler to qualify for the state tournament by finishing in 2nd place at the Class 1A Sectionals in the 285-pound class.
Laney Lantz (Central-SE) – She did everything in her power to extend the Lady Panthers’ season, but her 39 points weren’t enough in their regional championship loss to Eureka.
Kailee Pfeiferling (West Hancock) – The Titans won their first regional title since 2009, and Pfeiferling had 16 points to lead the way in the title clinching win over Sherrard.
Trevor Voss (Payson) – The Indians keep rolling along, now 24-1 on the season. Voss led the way again this week with 21 points in Saturday’s win over Central, 30 more to top Griggsville-Perry and 19 to start the week in a win over West Central.