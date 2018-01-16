Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 25 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 25

Posted:
By Broc Hampsmire, Radio Producer
Place your vote now for Week 25 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!

  • Who should be this week's WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week? Help us decide by choosing from the candidates below. Thanks!

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Ross Arch (Palmyra) – Arch’s incredible freshman season was capped by a 2nd place finish in the 138-pound class at the Missouri Class 1 state tournament. He fell to Marceline’s Clayton Stallo in the title match.
    34%
    90 votes
    Darian Drake (Brown County) – The Hornets picked up their 20th win for the first time since 2007 as Drake led them with 17 points over Carrollton on Saturday. He also had 28 points in their win at Unity.
    2%
    6 votes
    Zach Haley (QND) – Haley was unable to defeat Porta’s Trey Hild in their postseason rubber match, losing a 5-3 decision, but finished 2nd place at 145 pounds at the Illinois Class 1A state tournament.
    4%
    11 votes
    Dezi Jones (Hannibal) – Despite the team going just 1-2 during the week, Jones added to his outstanding junior season by setting the single-season program scoring record.
    12%
    34 votes
    Jaeden Smith (QHS) – The junior busted out of recent shooting slump with seven 3-pointers and 24 points to beat United Township and clinch the Blue Devils’ first outright WB6 title since 2007. He added 15 points in their 20th win of the season at Geneva.
    1%
    4 votes
    Harlan Steffensmeier (Ft. Madison) – He won the Iowa Class 3A state championship at 152 pounds by defeating Cayd Lara of Ft. Dodge via a 5-4 decision.
    42%
    118 votes
    Devin Yocum (Bushnell-PC) – It was a good week for the Spartan as the team clinched the Prairieland Conference title and he became the program’s all-time leading scorer.
    5%
    15 votes
