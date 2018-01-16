QPS explains decision to call off school

Quincy Public Schools was one of multiple local school districts that canceled classes due to low temperatures on Tuesday.

Superintendent Roy Webb said multiple factors come into play when he decides to cancel school, but one parent said she wishes there was a set policy so she could better plan for child care.

Lashanda Louis has three daughters in Quincy Public Schools. With school called off on Tuesday, she was forced to miss work to stay at home with her daughters.

"Basically, I know it's cold because I have to be out there, and the issue is it was at the last moment, and you really can't do anything about that." Louis said.

Webb said the decision to cancel school was based on the low temperatures. He said while he speaks with both his transportation and maintenance directors, the decision is his to make in the end.

"I try to do my best guess with meteorology, with the National Weather Service and local media outlets, trying to figure what exactly it's going to be like," Webb said.

Webb added that the district's data showed wind chills around 20 below zero for Tuesday.

But Tuesday's conditions were very similar to Jan. 4 when QPS held school. With no written policy on closing school, Webb said it's a judgment call.

"There's not really a set amount." Webb said. "You look at weather. You look at wind. You look at a lot of different accounts, but you also look at the time of year."

Louis said the school district's inconsistency is an issue, because after school was held the last time it was this cold, she wasn't expecting a cancellation.

"I don't even know if I'm going to be holding my job tomorrow, because it was a spur of the moment." Louis said. "And I don't have transportation, so I ride the bus. So I'm depending on my kids being gone and I can go in and do what I have to do."

Webb also said if parents have a child with a health condition, or who has to walk an extra long way to school, it is up to them on whether or not they want to send their child to school. That would qualify as an excused absence.

