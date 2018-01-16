Governor candidate visits Quincy's Illinois Veterans' Home

Ives following the tour at the vets' home in Quincy.

A candidate for Illinois's top seat toured the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy on Tuesday to see what needs to be done.

Following the tour, Illinois State Representative Jeanne Ives, who's challenging Bruce Rauner for the governor seat in the Republican Primary, complimented the staff on their care and protocols put in place, but also felt the state of Illinois let the home down by not investing in infrastructure earlier.

Ives said some of the immediate needs of the home cost less than $1 million.

"It's unfortunate that the politicians in this state, over decades, have racked up so much debt that we can't, on an emergency basis. find $1 million to solve a problem like this at least temporarily," Ives said.

Ives said she spoke with administrators about replacing buildings on campus over time, if she is elected. She said she will also watch Gov. Bruce Rauner's budget proposal closely to see if he plans to prioritize the home as well.

